

One of the vessels of cruise line firm Hurtigruten.

Cruise line firm to use dead fish waste renewable fuel

NORWAY

Wednesday, November 21, 2018, 00:40 (GMT + 9)

Cruise line Hurtigruten has decided to power their ships with liquified biogas (LBG), fossil-free, renewable fuel produced from dead fish and other organic waste.

With a growing fleet of 17 ships, the company has invested heavily in green technology and such as battery solutions.

“What other see as a problem, we see as a resource and a solution. By introducing biogas as fuel for cruise ships, Hurtigruten will be the first cruise company to power ships with fossil-free fuel,” Hurtigruten CEO Daniel Skjeldam states.

Renewable biogas is a clean source of energy, considered the most eco-friendly fuel currently available.

Northern Europe and Norway, which has large fishery and forestry sectors that produce a steady volume of organic waste, has a unique opportunity to become world leader in biogas production.

By 2021, Hurtigruten plans to operate at least six of its ships on a combination of biogas, LNG and large battery packs.

Hurtigruten launched its new hybrid-powered expedition ship, MS Roald Amundsen, at the Kleven Yard in Ulsteinvik, Norway in February 2018. (Photo: Hurtigruten)

“While competitors are running on cheap, polluting heavy fuel oil, our ships will literally be powered by nature. Biogas is the greenest fuel in shipping, and will be a huge advantage for the environment. We would love other cruise companies to follow,” Skjeldam points out.

For his part, Frederic Hauge, founder and general manager of the NGO Bellona Foundation, states that the waste is refined into fossil free energy, a solution also eliminates the emissions of sulphur, NOx and particles.

“Hurtigruten has become a symbol of how to put responsibility into action. They have taken several important steps to improve their climate and environmental performance. Now they introduce the use of renewables in the cruise industry and that gives us hope for a change of pace in finding sustainable solutions,” Hauge says.



