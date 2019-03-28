

Cover of the latest Fishing and Aquaculture Sector Report published by SUBPESCA. Fishing sector landings grew 7.9 per cent in 2018 CHILE

Thursday, March 28, 2019, 23:10 (GMT + 9) The total (preliminary) landings of fish and aquaculture products accumulated up to December 2018 was approximately 3.60 million tons, a figure that represents an increase of 7.88 per cent compared to the same date of 2017 and is also 7.94 per cent above the average of the five-year period 2013-2017. Of this total, the fishing activity represented 65.5 per cent, an interannual increase of 7.92 per cent. Fig. 1. Desembarque principales especies pelágicas por

zona.

The capture sector recorded a landing of 2.36 million tons, of which pelagic fisheries account for 84.3 per cent, demersal resources represent 3.6 per cent, demersal south austral fisheries account for 1.7 per cent and other fish represent 9.7 per cent. The remaining 0.8 per cent is explained mainly by the capture of seaweed, molluscs and echinoderms from shore collectors and management areas, reported the Undersecretariat of Fisheries and Aquaculture (SUBPESCA).



The pelagic fisheries contributed 1.84 million tonnes last year, which meant an overall increase of 20.0 per cent compared to 2017. The most relevant pelagic resources are anchovy, jack mackerel and sardine, which represented 46.2 per cent, 23.7 per cent and 18.8 per cent of the accumulated landing of pelagic resources, respectively. Fig. 2. Desembarque de merluza común

The landing of anchovy reached 850,000 tonnes, which implies a year-on-year increase of 35.9 per cent compared to the same date of 2017.



Of jack mackerel, 435,700 tonnes were landed, 26.4 per cent more than in the previous year, and 345,700 tonnes of common sardine, 0.3 per cent higher than in 2017.



In the case of giant squid, a total of 145,300 tonnes were landed during 2018, 4.7 per cent less than the previous year.



The (preliminary) landing of demersal resources accumulated up to December 2018, reached 78,700 tonnes, which meant an increase of 80.4 per cent compared to the same date of 2017. Fig. 3. Desembarque de pesquería demersal austral Hake landings reached 58,534 tonnes, 173.1 per cent more than in 2017, and 85.8 per cent of the catches were contributed by the industrial sector.



As of December 2018, the accumulated landings of yellos squat lobster reached 3,618 tonnes, 8.2 per cent less than in 2017. Red squat lobster landings also decreased, by 4.6 per cent compared to 2017, reaching 5,400 tonnes.



The total (preliminary) landings of resources that make up the southern demersal fishery, accumulated up to December 2018, amounted to 36,839 tonnes, 6.1 per cent lower than in the same period of 2017.



Southern hake contributed 17,755 tonnes, 10.9 per cent more than in 2017. The levels of industrial and artisanal landings reached 13,672 tonnes and 4,082 tonnes, respectively.



Landings of Patagonian toothfish (or Chilean seabass) fell by 6.4 per cent to 1,790 tonnes, and those of hoki corresponding to the fishery unit included in the PDA area fell by 13.4 per cent to 11,008 tonnes. [email protected]

